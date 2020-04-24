Pooja Batra And Nawab Shah Doing Couples' Yoga Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

Pooja Batra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: poojabatra)

Pooja Batra And Nawab Shah never miss a chance to set couple goals. The reason we are saying this is because on Friday, the actress shared a glimpse of their exercise regime during lockdown and it will give you major fitness goals. In the photograph, which features the duo performing couples' yoga, Pooja can be seen wearing a black sports t-shirt and tights while Nawab Shah can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt and white shorts. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Pooja wrote: "Home is where the workout is." She also accompanied her post with hashtags like #couplesyoga #acroyoga #yogawithpoojabatra and #stayactive. Take a look at Pooja Batra's post here:

Pooja Batra, who married actor Nawab Shah last year, frequently occupies spots on the lists of trends, courtesy her Instagram entries. A few days ago, the Mirror Game actress posted a picture of herself from her hiking diaries and wrote: "Once a hiker Always a hiker. Missing my hikes. On top of Kjerag Bolten. Just a 12km hike only going up the #Kjeragmountain #Norway #tbt."

Before that, she posted a picture of herself and Nawab Shah and encouraged her fans to stay indoors during the lockdown. "Like all of you, Nawab and I are following the government guidelines to minimize the spread and impact of #COVID19 and encourage all to #stayhome. In this unprecedented and #isolated #time, we hope we can be a source of comfort and personal connection to all of you."

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah confirmed their marriage in July last year. On the work front, Pooja Batra was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game. Nawab Shah, on the other hand, was last seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.