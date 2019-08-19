Pooja Batra And Nawab Shah Are Painting Instagram Red With This Pool Pic

Nawab Shah shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nawwabshah)

Highlights Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are spending quality time together Nawab Shah shared a picture with Pooja Batra The couple looked hot in the pool picture

Pooja Batra and her actor husband Nawab Shah occupied top spot on the list of trends on Monday after a picture from their "Sunday ka funday" surfaced on the Internet. The couple, who got married last month in the national capital, are painting the town red with their latest pool picture. In the viral photo, Pooja can be seen sporting a red bikini while Nawab can be seen flexing his biceps and six pack abs. They can be seen staring into each other's eyes while sporting sunglasses. Sharing the picture, Nawab Shah wrote: "Sunday kay funday." Pooja Batra reacted to the post by dropping several heart emojis.

Nawab Shah's post was flooded with compliments from his Instagram fans. "Beautiful couple," wrote a smitten fan. Another Instagram user added, " Unbelievable couple, one is super solid and other one is super hot." Fans even called Nawab Shah "Indian Hulk."

Here's the pool picture we are talking about:

Pooja Batra confirmed her wedding to Tiger Zinda Hai actor last month. The couple opted for an Arya Samaj wedding in Delhi. The reports of their wedding surfaced on after Pooja was spotted wearing a traditional bridal choora and later she confirmed the news to Bombay Times. "I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are," she told the publication. Meanwhile, take a look at the pictures from her wedding day.

And here are a few more examples of Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah's social media PDA.

On the work front, Pooja Batra was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game while Nawab Shah will reportedly next be seen in a dance sequence in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

