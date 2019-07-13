Pooja Batra Shares Pic With Nawab Shah Amidst Secret Wedding Rumour

Pooja Batra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: poojabatra)

Reports of Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's secret wedding filled gossip columns on Friday and now, a day later, Pooja Batra teased her Instafam with a new picture of herself with Nawab Shah. In her latest post, Pooja Batra neither denies nor confirms the viral reports of her secret wedding to the Bhaag Milkha BHaag actor. She captioned the post, "In your corner #selfie." Pooja Batra introduced Nawab Shah as her 'man crush' on her Instagram page one month after he made their relationship Insta-official on Eid (but more on that later). Earlier this week, Nawab Shah shared a boomerang video on his Instagram timeline, in which it appears that Pooja Batra is wearing a bridal choora, which set the reports of their secret wedding in motion.

For now, take a look at Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's latest picture:

After Nawab Shah's boomerang post went viral, a source told Mumbai Mirror that the couple, who've been dating for almost a year now, got married in the presence of their families and they are yet to register their marriage. "They have yet to register the marriage but it will happen soon. Their family and close friends are happy for them. They were in Srinagar recently for Nawab's sister's wedding," the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in June this year, Nawab Shah introduced Pooja Batra to his Instafam as his 'soulmate.' For his Eid post, the actor picked a 'Follow-Me' picture of himself and Pooja and he wrote, "It took 46 years for my soul to be ready and then my mate appeared." Pooja had shared the same picture on her Instagram page without tagging Nawab Shah.

Work-wise, Pooja Batra has featured in films such as Virasat, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1 and Nayak. Nawab Shah has starred in small roles in several Bollywood films including Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2 and Dilwale.

