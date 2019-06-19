Trending Pics From Pooja Batra's Romantic Holiday With 'Soulmate' Nawab Shah

Pooja Batra with Nawab Shah. (Image courtesy: nawwabshah )

Remember Virasat actress Pooja Batra? The 42-year-old actress has been trending for a few days now courtesy of the pictures from her romantic holiday with her "soulmate" Nawab Shah. Pooja Batra has reportedly been dating the Tiger Zinda Hai actor for quite some time now and he featured in one of her Instagram posts discreetly. Earlier this week, Pooja Batra instagrammed a 'Follow Me' picture of herself and Nawab (though she didn't name him or tag him), which the actor posted on his own Instagram page on Tuesday and wrote: "Happiness." Pooja first appeared on Nawab Shah's social media page - also a 'Follow Me' shot - on Eid. He tagged Pooja Batra and wrote: "It took 46 years for my soul to be ready and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak, soulmate."

Here are some pictures of Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah, shared by the latter:

Pooja Batra was the second runner-up at the Miss India pageant in 1993 and she featured in several advertisements - Liril being the most prominent one - at the start of her career. She debuted in Bollywood in 1997 film Vishwavidhaata. The same year she featured in Virasat and Bhai.

Pooja Batra has also featured in films such as Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1 and Nayak. She was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game.

Meanwhile, Nawab Shah has featured in small roles in several Bollywood films including Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale. He also played Mayor JJ aka Kakodar in television show Shaktimaan while his last small screen appearance was in Naagarjuna.