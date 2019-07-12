Pooja Batra Might Already Be Married To 'Man Crush' Nawab Shah

Pooja Batra with Nawab Shah. (Image courtesy: nawwabshah)

Pooja Batra, who introduced actor Nawab Shah as her 'man crush' on Instagram recently, is reportedly already married to the actor. A Mumbai Mirror report stated that Pooja Batra married Nawab Shah in a traditional ceremony and they are yet to register their marriage. A source told the daily, "They have yet to register the marriage but it will happen soon. Their family and close friends are happy for them. They were in Srinagar recently for Nawab's sister's wedding." In addition, Nawab Shah instagrammed a boomerang video, in which it appears Pooja Batra is wearing choora, a traditional Punjabi bangle set worn by newly-married women. Nawab's Instafam showered congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments thread of the post.

Take a look at Nawab Shah's Instagram post:

Nawab Shah made his relationship with Pooja Batra Insta-official on Eid this year by posting a 'Follow Me' shot of himself and Pooja, which he captioned: "It took 46 years for my soul to be ready and then my mate appeared." Pooja had shared the same picture on her Instagram page without tagging Nawab Shah.

Though Nawab posted several pictures from their outing on social media, Pooja Batra first introduced Nawab on her Instagram page on Thursday with this post:

Pooja Batra was the second runner-up at the Miss India pageant in 1993 and she debuted in Bollywood in 1997 film Vishwavidhaata. The same year she featured in Virasat and Bhai. She has also starred in films such as Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1 and Nayak.

Nawab Shah has featured in small roles in several Bollywood films including Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale. He also played Mayor JJ aka Kakodar in television show Shaktimaan while his last small screen appearance was in Naagarjuna.

