Pooja Batra's Pic With 'Man Crush' Nawab Shah Will Make You Go Aww

Actress Pooja Batra, who is best-know for starring in several films in the Nineties, shared a loved-up picture of herself along with "man crush" (her words), who happens to be none other than her actor-boyfriend Nawab Shah. In the picture, the former beauty queen could be seen walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Delhi (going by her Instagram post). Pooja tagged Nawab in her post and she captioned it: "Man crush every day." Nawab reacted to Pooja's picture by posting a heart and a butterfly emoji on it. Fans on the post wrote comments like "Made for each other" and "Looking fabulous you guys."

Take a look at Pooja Batra's post here:

Meanwhile, Nawab shared a picture on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Sea, sun, sand and a scorpion."

Pooja Batra and Nawab occupied a spot on the list of trends last month after they posted a series of pictures from their romantic getaway on their respective Instagram profile. Take a look at the pictures here:

Pooja Batra has starred in films such as Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Virasat, Bhai and Nayak to name a few. She was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game. Pooja became a populkar face on Indian television after she featured in the Liril soap commercial. She stepped into Bollywood with the 1997 film Vishwavidhaata.

Nawab Shah has featured in several Bollywood films including Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale.

