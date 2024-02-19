Ayesha Takia's Note To Those Trolling Her Looks: 'Get Over Me Yaar'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ayeshatakia)

Ayesha Takia recently made a rare public appearance with her son Mikail at the Mumbai airport. Pictures and videos of the actress posing with her son before making her way inside the airport created a lot of buzz on Instagram. While a few wanted her to make a comeback, some people trolled Ayesha for her appearance and dropped insensitive and negative comments under the posts. Now, the actress has shared a detailed note on Instagram to address the “ridiculous opinions.” Ayesha wrote, “Need to say this, I rushed to Goa two days ago..had a medical emergency in my family...My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how people think I should have looked and don't. Literally, get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying.”

Ayesha Takia added, “I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill...Pls feel free to not care about me at all...Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with your time rather than pick apart good-looking women, I am blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions, save it for those interested.”

“I'm sending back all your shitty energy. Do better people, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to your friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that you need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like you wanted,” Ayesha Takia added.

In her caption, Ayesha Takia thanked her fans by writing, “But I would surely like to thank all my followers, fans, and well-wishers... you guys have been so awesome, loving, and amazing to me all the time... so thank you ...sending you love.”

Take a look at her post below:

Here is the video where Ayesha Takia is seen with her son, Mikail:

Ayesha Takia has been featured in many films including Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Wanted. Her last Bollywood appearance was in the 2011 film Mod. In 2012, Ayesha hosted a singing reality show Sur Kshetra. Since then, she has been MIA from the screen.