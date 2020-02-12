Pics From Kamya Panjabi And Shalabh Dang's Wedding Reception Are Pure Bliss

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang photographed at their reception.

Television actress Kamya Panjabi and her husband Shalabh Dang celebrated their wedding with a grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Kamya and Shalabh's reception marked the final leg of their wedding festivities. Photographs from the celebrations have been doing the rounds on the Internet and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the couple look beyond adorable in those pictures. For her reception, Kamya Panjabi picked a dark green and gold lehenga. She then styled her look with a pair of drop earrings, smokey eyes and red lips. Shalabh, on the other hand, opted for a black sherwani. Shalabh's son was also photographed with the couple.

Check out pictures from their reception:

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang posed for the shutterbugs at the wedding reception.

The couple were all smiles.

Shalabh Dang's son was also there.

Kamya was photographed dancing at the reception.

Kamya Panjabi married long-time boyfriend Shalabh Dang in a close-knit wedding on Monday. The actress, who is best-known for her performance in soap opera Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, gave her fans several glimpses of her wedding on social media. Kamya shared a video and a couple of pictures in separate posts, which comprise some of her favourite moments from her wedding diaries. Sharing the video, Kamya wrote: "With tears of joy, I share my happiness with each one of you through this beautiful video" while she captioned her album like this: "Meet the new me Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang."

Meanwhile, also check out the pictures from Kamya Panjabi's haldi and engagement ceremonies here:

Kamya Panjabi was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi, with whom she has a daughter named Aara. She met Shalabh in February last year and the couple announced their wedding date later in November.

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi has featured in daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann,Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss.