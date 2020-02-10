Trending: Inside Pics From Kamya Panjabi And Shalabh Dang's Fairy-Tale Wedding

Kamya Panjabi with husband Shalabh Dang. (Image courtesy: kamya.aara)

Highlights Shalabg Dang proposed Kamya Panjabi last year

She met him through a friend in last February

Kamya Panjabi is a television actress

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang are married now. The lovely couple got married in a beautiful ceremony - just right out of a fairy tale - in Mumbai on Monday. The close-knit Punjabi wedding had a hand-picked guest list comprising close family and friends. Pictures from Kamya-Shalabh's wedding ceremony went viral on social media minutes after fan clubs shared them on their respective accounts. In the photos, the television actress looks radiant in a bright red lehenga, which she paired with a net dupatta and heavy jewelleries. Kamya was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs with her husband Shalabh Dang by her side.

Check out the trending pictures from Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding here:

In one of the videos shared by an event management company, Kamya and Shalabh can be seen enjoying their varmala.

Earlier in the day, Kamya Panjabi shared a video giving us a glimpse of her wedding prep. She also posted a couple of pictures from her fun-filled haldi ceremony. Take a look:

Kamya Panjabi got engaged to Shalabh Dang at a Gurdwara on Saturday. Check out the pictures from her engagement ceremony here:

Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi and she has a 10-year-old daughter with him. The 40-year-old actress met Shalabh through a friend in February last year and duo announced their wedding details in an adorable post on November 21. Take a look:

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi has featured in several TV serials such as Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr and Beintehaa.