Kamya Panjabi's Birthday Wish For Husband Shalabh Dang Is Pure Love

Kamya Panjabi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: panjabikamya)

Highlights Kamya shared a photo of herself and Shalabh Dang

"Happy birthday, my heart," wrote Kamya

"Love you lots," she added

Kamya Panjabi made her husband Shalabh Dang's birthday extra special on Tuesday by sharing a loved up post for him on social media. The television actress posted an adorable photo of herself and her husband and accompanied it with a sweet birthday note. In the picture, the couple can be seen looking adorably at each other while posing for the camera. Kamya looks beautiful in a red dress while Shalabh can be seen sporting a shirt and black trousers. "Happy birthday, my heart. Khush raho, aabad raho aur mujhse aise hi pyaar karte raho. Love you lots, husband," she captioned her post.

Take a look at Kamya Panjabi's birthday post for her husband here:

Those who follow Kamya Panjabi on Instagram know that she frequently shares pictures with Shalabh Dang. She began prepping for his birthday since last week. She posted a picture from their wedding album and wrote: "Jo blur mein hai meri life ka focus wahi hai, aur unka birthday aa raha hai. I am super excited, husband. Get ready, aapki biwi aa rahi hai. PS - I just hope I manage to keep the surprise secret till then."

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang married in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai on February 10. Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi. The actress met Shalabh through a friend in February last year and after dating for a couple of months, the duo announced their wedding date in November.

In terms of work, Kamya is known for her performances in TV shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?