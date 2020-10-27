Kamya Panjabi's Birthday Wish For Husband Shalabh Dang Is Pure Love

Highlights
Kamya Panjabi made her husband Shalabh Dang's birthday extra special on Tuesday by sharing a loved up post for him on social media. The television actress posted an adorable photo of herself and her husband and accompanied it with a sweet birthday note. In the picture, the couple can be seen looking adorably at each other while posing for the camera. Kamya looks beautiful in a red dress while Shalabh can be seen sporting a shirt and black trousers. "Happy birthday, my heart. Khush raho, aabad raho aur mujhse aise hi pyaar karte raho. Love you lots, husband," she captioned her post.
Take a look at Kamya Panjabi's birthday post for her husband here:
Those who follow Kamya Panjabi on Instagram know that she frequently shares pictures with Shalabh Dang. She began prepping for his birthday since last week. She posted a picture from their wedding album and wrote: "Jo blur mein hai meri life ka focus wahi hai, aur unka birthday aa raha hai. I am super excited, husband. Get ready, aapki biwi aa rahi hai. PS - I just hope I manage to keep the surprise secret till then."
Jo blur meh hai meri life ka focus wahi hai aur unka birthday aa raha hai i m super excited Husband get ready aapki biwi aa rahi hai P.S i just hope i manage to keep the suprises secret till then since he is my best friend too, bahot mushkil ho rahi hai, how do i not share
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang married in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai on February 10. Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi. The actress met Shalabh through a friend in February last year and after dating for a couple of months, the duo announced their wedding date in November.
In terms of work, Kamya is known for her performances in TV shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?