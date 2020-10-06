Actress Kamya Panjabi's Birthday Wish For Daughter Aara Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Kamya Panjabi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: panjabikamya)

On daughter Aara's 11th birthday, TV actress Kamya Panjabi shared a picture form her wedding album to wish her on social media. Kamya married Shalabh Dang in February this year. The actress posted a photo from her haldi ceremony and wrote this sweet note for her daughter: "Kehte hai betiyaan badi jaldi badi ho jaati hai aur pata bhi nahi chalta...lekin mujhe pata chala...I remember each moment raising you... It wasn't easy but it was for you, with you. You make me so strong, so happy. Happy 11th birthday, my world. My Aara. PS - This picture was taken when she held my hand and took me to my haldi ki rasam."

Take a look at Kamya Panjabi's birthday post for her daughter here:

Kamya Panjabi was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi, with whom she has Aara. She met Shalabh through a common friend in February last year and after dating for over six months, the duo announced their wedding in November.

On Daughter's Day, Kamya wished Aara by posting super adorable pictures of herself and her daughter. Check it out:

Meanwhile, also check out some pictures of Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang that she has shared on her Instagram profile. Some of them are from their wedding festivities:

In terms of work, Kamya Panjabi has featured in a number of daily soaps such as Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann,Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She has also participated in the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss.