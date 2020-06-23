Television Actress Kamya Panjabi, Who Is Missing Her Husband Shalabh Dang, Shares This Adorable Post

Kamya Panjabi posted this photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: panjabikamya )

Television actress Kamya Panjabi, who is currently living in Mumbai to shoot her show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is missing her husband Shalabh Dang, who is in Delhi, a lot and her latest entry on Instagram clearly reflects it. Kamya was living with Shalabh in Delhi during the lockdown and she moved back to Mumbai earlier this month to resume her work. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a memory from their wedding album and wrote: "Missing this man" with a heart emoji. In the picture, Kamya looks pretty in a purple saree while Shalabh Dang can be seen sporting a black blazer.

Take a look:

On June 9, Kamya flew back to Mumbai from Delhi with her daughter Aara to resume the shoot of her TV show. She also shared a picture of herself and her daughter dressed in protective gear and masks in compliance with new travel rules. Earlier, Mumbai Mirror reported that the actress confirmed the makers of Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki have decided to resume the shoot within the restrictions set by the Maharashtra government starting June.

In one of her previous posts, Kamya Panjabi also gave her fans a glimpse of her and Shalabh Dang's "videocall workout." Take a look:

Kamya Panjabi was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi. The actress met Shalabh through a friend in February last year and after dating for over six months, they announced their wedding details in an adorable post on November 21.

Kamya Panjabi has featured in a number of daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She has also participated in the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss.