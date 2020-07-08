'Hello, Husband': Actress Kamya Panjabi Has Something To Tell Shalabh Dang

Kamya Panjabi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: panjabikamya )

Television actress Kamya Panjabi's latest entry on Instagram will make you go aww. The actress, who is currently living in Mumbai to shoot her TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, shared a loved-up post for her husband Shalabh Dang on Tuesday and we can't even. The duo got married in February this year. Kamya Panjabi posted a picture from their wedding album and wrote this cheesy caption for Shalabh Dang: "Hello, husband, just wanted to say I love you." In the picture, Kamya looks stunning in a bridal red lehenga while Shalabh looks dashing in cream-coloured sherwani. Take a look:

Kamya Panjabi has been sharing adorable posts for Shalabh Dang, whom she is missing a lot in Mumbai. The actress, last week, posted a beautiful picture of the duo and wrote: "Good times, Shalabh Dang... missing."

Last month, Kamya also gave her fans a glimpse of her and Shalabh Dang's "videocall workout." Check it out here:

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang married in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai on February 10. Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi. The actress met Shalabh through a friend in February last year and after dating for over six months, they announced their wedding details in an adorable post on November 21.

Kamya Panjabi has featured in a number of daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She has also participated in the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss.