Kamya Panjabi And Shalabh Dang Celebrate One Month Of Being Married With A Kiss

Television actress Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary by sharing a throwback picture on social media. The couple are reliving memories from their February wedding. On Tuesday, Kamya shared a really cute of herself and Shalabh kissing from their wedding album and we can't get enough of it. Instagramming the throwback photo, Kamya shared a loved-up note for Shalabh and we can't decide which is more adorable - the picture or Kamya's note. She wrote: "How I got so lucky I would never know. Happy one month of Mr and Mrs Dang to us. Shalabh Dang, I love you."

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding festivities were spread over two days - couple had a fun-filled mehendi ceremony on February 9 and followed it up with the haldi and the shaadi the next day. Take a look at the pictures from their wedding album:

Kamya was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi and she has a 10-year-old daughter with him. The 40-year-old actress met Shalabh through a friend in February last year. "I contacted Shalabh in February, after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half he proposed," Kamya had told Bombay Times in an interview last year. The duo announced their wedding details in an adorable post on November 21. Take a look:

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi has featured in daily soaps such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann,Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss.