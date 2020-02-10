Inside Kamya Panjabi And Shalabh Dang's Fun-Filled Mehendi And Haldi Ceremonies

Kamya Panjabi at her haldi ceremony (courtesy: panjabikamya)

We're thrilled about Kamya Panjabi's wedding festivities. Kamya Panjabi has kept us all in the loop about her wedding updates with her social media posts. The TV actress and Shalabh Dang have been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities and looks like they are having a blast. A day before the wedding, Kamya was busy with her haldi and mehendi ceremonies on Sunday. She shared an album full of adorable pictures on Instagram from her fun-filled haldi ceremony with her family. Kamya Punjabi's mehendi took place on Sunday evening, when the actress had a stylish photoshoot with Shalabh at the mehendi venue. Kamya wore a lemon yellow suit for her haldi followed by shimmering blue lehenga for the night.

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang set the flashbulbs popping outside the venue as they stepped out for a photo-op in their mehendi-special outfits.

Here are some pictures from their mehendi ceremony:

Kamya Panjabi posted these pictures from Sunday morning:

The 40-year-old actress got engaged to Shalabh Dang at a Gurdwara on Saturday. Kamya had shared pictures and a video of the engagement ceremony on Instagram.

TV actress Kamya Panjabi had revealed her wedding plans with Shalabh Dang with a picture on Instagram last year. She captioned the picture like this: "Here I am with my favourite picture, with my favourite man, announcing my favourite date. February 10, 2020. Bless us for this new journey, new beginnings."

In 2013, Kamya Panjabi and ex-husband Bunty Negi divorced in 2013 after 10 years of marriage. She has a 10-year-old daughter named Aara.

The actress is known for featuring in several TV serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Beintehaa. She also participated in Bigg Boss 7.