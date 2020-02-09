Inside Kamya Panjabi And Shalabh Dang's Engagement. See Pics

Kamya Panjabi with Shalabh Dang. (Image courtesy panjabikamya)

TV actress Kamya Panjabi, who is set to marry Shalabh Dang on February 10 (Monday), shared pictures and videos from her engagement ceremony on her Instagram profile on Sunday. For her big day, the bride-to-be wore a traditional black and gold outfit and she added a bright yellow dupatta, while Shalabh complemented her in a blue bandhgala and a kurta-pajama set. The couple got engaged at a Gurdwara on Saturday morning. Kamya also posted a video from the ceremony, which featured the couple's family and Kamya's 10-year-old daughter Aara.

Kamya announced her wedding date in an Instagram post last year. "Here I am with my favourite picture, with my favourite man, announcing my favourite date. February 10, 2020. Bless us for this new journey, new beginnings," she wrote.

A few days ago, the TV actress gave her Instafam a glimpse of her bridal shower. She captioned the post: "Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. Yes! Meri shaadi hai ."

Kamya Panjabi, who was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years, got divorced in the year 2013.

Kamya Panjabi is best-known for featuring in TV serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Beintehaa among many others. Kamya also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 7.