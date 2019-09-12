TV Actress Kamya Panjabi And Boyfriend Shalabh Dang Are Getting Married

Highlights Kamya Panjabi met Shalabh Dang in February this year Kamya was earlier married to businessman Bunty Negi Kamya and Bunty Negi got divorced in 2013

TV actress Kamya Panjabi has been trending incessantly ever since the reports of her getting married next year surfaced on Thursday. The actress confirmed the news in an interview with Bombay Times, wherein she revealed that she met her to-be-husband Shalabh Dang in February this year and after a month-and-a-half, Shalabh popped the question and the rest is history. "I will be a married woman by this time next year. I contacted Shalabh in February, after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half he proposed," Kamya told Bombay Times.

The 40-year-old actress, who was previously married to businessman Bunty Negi for over 10 years, got divorced in the year 2013. During the interview, Kamya confessed that she was apprehensive about getting married again and that she took ample amount of time to derive upon the decision of getting married for the second time. "It was a huge deal for me and hence, I took my time to think about it. Following a failed marriage and a few heartbreaks, I had almost turned averse to the idea of getting married and falling in love," said Kamya Panjabi.

Kamya Panjabi is a renowned name in the television industry. She has featured in TV serials like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Beintehaa to name a few. She also particiapted in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 7.

