Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Partied With Kamya Panjabi And Manveer Gurjar After The Finale

contestant Vikas Gupta did not win the show but he stepped out of the house to resume his life away from the prying eyes of the cameras with a big fat party. Vikas, who became the second runner-up ofwas spotted partying with friends Kamya Panjabi andwinner Manveer Gurjar. Kamya supported Vikas Gupta throughout the show and after the game they partied together - the photos of which were shared by Kamya and Manveer on social media. Posting a super cute selfie with Vikas, Kamya wrote: "My winner @lostboyjourney #lastnight" while Manveer posted a video, in which the duo can be seen dancing like no one's watching and showing us some BollywoodManveer also posted a sweet message for Vikas: "."The party mood is already set. Are you ready?After thefinale, we also saw this season's winner Shilpa Shinde grooving to the beats ofEarlier, Kamya had also asked everyone to vote and support her friend Vikas Gupta in the show. She posted this for Vikas.Of not winning, Vikas recently told Hindustan Times : "I always thought I will reach top two. Shilpa Shinde was popular as she has been working for 15 years and my public image was made in just 105 days. But you know that you have played a sensible game, so when Hina Khan (first runner-up) entered the finale I felt bad for a moment. One shouldn't forget that Hina has also worked in top shows for eight years." Vikas Gupta played his game really well in the show. He was called the 'mastermind' of the house as he won many tasks this season with his tricks and strategies. He had innumerous fights in the house with contestants like Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde. Vikas was one of the producers of Shilpa's showIn the last task of, Vikas won Rs. 6 lakh, which he has decided to divide between contestants Jyoti Kumari and Arshi Khan.