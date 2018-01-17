Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta On Why He Didn't Win The Show Vikas Gupta became the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 11

43 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 11. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss) New Delhi: Highlights Vikas Gupta spoke about his Bigg Boss journey Vikas was with Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde in the finale Vikas won Rs. 6 lakh in the show Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta shared why he reached the finale but could not win the reality show. TV show producer Vikas became the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 11. In his recent interview, Vikas told Bigg Boss 11) was popular as she has been working for 15 years and my public image was made in just 105 days. But you know that you have played a sensible game, so when Hina Khan (first runner-up) entered the finale I felt bad for a moment. One shouldn't forget that Hina has also worked in top shows for eight years."



Vikas and Shilpa entered the Bigg Boss house together. Shilpa and Vikas (who was also one of the producers of Shilpa's show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!) had innumerous fights at the beginning of the show.



Vikas Gupta was called the 'mastermind' of Bigg Boss 11. He often won tasks with his tricks and strategies. Of being in the finale, Vikas said, "I had thought about a couple of things. If I say anything behind a person's back, I made sure that I could repeat it in front of him or her as well. Second, I wanted to fulfil the promises I made on the show."



According to Vikas, Hina Khan's comments harmed her chances.



Vikas also won Rs 6 lakh on the show during 'Vikas City' task. Vikas has also decided to divide the prize money between his friends Jyoti Kumari and Arshi Khan.



Vikas Gupta owns The Lost Boy Productions which has created popular television series Gumrah: End of Innocence, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Webbed.



