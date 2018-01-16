Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Says 'Was Never Mean, Will Work With Vikas Gupta Again' Bigg Boss 11: In one of the tasks, Shilpa promised Vikas to work with him again

Share EMAIL PRINT Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 11. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss) New Delhi: Highlights Shilpa Shinde talked about her Bigg Boss journey "I will work with Vikas Gupta," says Shilpa "Hina Khan was a negative person in the house," Shilpa added devi' by the inmates but I always gave up the tasks for them. The controversies outside the Bigg Boss house only made me stronger." Shilpa also talked about her fights and patch up with TV show producer Vikas Gupta in the Bigg Boss house. "I don't believe in continuing the fights and that's why I resolved my issues with Vikas Ji," Shilpa told reporters. In one of the tasks, Shilpa promised Vikas to work with him again. Of this Shilpa said, "Yes, I will do a web series with him definitely." Shilpa also shared that she would love to host Marathi Bigg Boss.



When asked about her co-contestant TV actress Hina Khan (who became the first runner-up), Shilpa said, "Hina was a negative person. She always found mistakes in everything and she never appreciated. Hina always used to speak good about the evicted contestants but not those, who were still a part of the show."





Hina Khan alleged that host Salman Khan was biased. Of this Shilpa said, "Salman never praised her because she never spoke any good thing about others. Hina was also slammed when she spoke about Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra's relationship in the house and also when she body-shamed Arshi."



Shilpa Shinde is popularly known for playing Angoori bhabhi in TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, whose one of the co-producers was Shilpa's Bigg Boss co-contestant Vikas Gupta. Shilpa has acted in shows like Sanjeevani, Maayka, Chidiya Ghar and Lapataganj.



