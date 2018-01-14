Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Shilpa Shinde Is The Winner Of The Show

Highlights
- Puneesh was the first of the four finalists to be eliminated
- Vikas was the second finalist to leave the show
- Bigg Boss 11 makers also had the live voting lines open for 10 minutes
It is not unknown that Bigg Boss always has a trick up its sleeves. And the last twist of this season was that voting lines were made live for 10 minute during the episode before the winner was announced, which gave fans of Hina and Shilpa a chance to shower more votes in favour of their favourite contestants.
What lead to the announcement about Shilpa Shinde's bigg win is a blockbuster grand finale of Bigg Boss 11, which was made entertaining times infinity with the ex-contestants performing on stage. And, as a surprise package, Akshay Kumar joined Salman on stage and the duo had loads of fun with ex-contestant Dhinchak Pooja. On the show, Akshay Kumar also spoke about his upcoming movie PadMan.
Puneesh Sharma and his girlfriend - ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra - also set fire on water with their performance to Tip Rip Barsa while there was a glimpse of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's bitter-sweet relationship. Hiten Tejwani and Aarshi Khan also delivered a hilarious performance about their onscreen flirting-shirting. And who can forget Aakash Dadlani, who had some rapping-shapping to do.
Hina Khan performed with her two best friends on the show - Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. Hina has also signed up for a solo performance to Main Heroine Hoon:
There was also a swag-filled performance by Salman Khan:
Many, many congratulations to Shilpa Shinde on her bigg win.