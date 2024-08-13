<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: Into The Blue With Wild Card Entrants Shilpa Shinde And Krishna Shroff

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been providing a full dose of entertainment to its fans. The stunt-based reality show, which premiered on July 27, has seen the elimination of Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff. While Shilpa got out of the show in the first week, Krishna followed her soon after. Well, the new KKK 14 promo revealed that two stars will be back in the game soon. In a clip released by the makers on Instagram, host Rohit Shetty can be heard saying, "Krishna and Shilpa dono ka comeback hua hai [Krishna and Shilpa both have made their comeback]."

The promo shows Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde performing a water-based stunt. In this task, the person needs to ride a bicycle under the pool and collect flags. Then Rohit Shetty adds, "Dono ka jo comeback hua hai vo bohot hi kamal ka comeback hua hai [Both have made a great comeback] very justified, well done Krishna, well done Shilpa."

The caption attached to the post read, "Kamaal come back karke Krishna Shroff aur Shilpa Shinde [What a comeback by are back on track." See the full video here:

Later, the makers also shared a clip from the roast battle on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In it, the contestants seem to be divided into two teams as they make fun of each other.

Apart from Krishna Shroff and Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, and Sumona Chakravarti are still in the game as they fight for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 title. Earlier, Asim Riaz was asked to leave the show after he misbehaved with the host Rohit Shetty. His rude behaviour was also condemned by his industry colleagues.