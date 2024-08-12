<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: After Krishna Shroff's Elimination, Rohit Shetty Says, "Had A Lot Of Expectations From You"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is providing a full dose of entertainment to its viewers. In a new turn of events, Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff, has been evicted from the stunt-based reality show. It started with Sumona Chakravarti and Krishna in the danger zone. To save themselves, they had to perform a stunt that involved removing keys and unlocking chains while a rope was tied around their waists. The twist? The chains were rigged with electric shocks. Despite the pain, Sumona completed the stunt, but Krishna became extremely frightened and decided to abort it.

After Krishna Shroff failed to perform the task, host Rohit Shetty said, "When I came to know that you were participating in this show, I had a lot of expectations from you," as per a TOI report. Krishna Shroff replied, "I know sir, I have let you down, this was a huge opportunity for me."

Before Krishna Shroff, Shilpa Shinde and Asim Riaz were also eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Shilpa's exit came after an eviction task, while Asim Riaz was evicted following a heated argument with co-contestants and the host.

As of now, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot and Sumona Chakravarti are still in the game.

Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14's premiere, Krishna Shroff shared two pictures with Rohit Shetty on Instagram. She also described her journey on the show in a note. It read, “First reality-show, first TV stint, first project with Rohit Shetty - Firsts are always special, and in my case, it was scary but also the most fulfilling experience I could have ever asked for! For somebody who's always up for a challenge, who's pictured as the strongest woman in the room, trust me when I say this: Khatron Ke Khiladi was far from easy—it was the most intense and challenging experience of my life.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27. The show airs on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema Premium.