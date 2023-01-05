On Disha Patani's New Pics With Aleksandar, Krishna Shroff Commented This

Aleksandar Ilic Disha Patani. (courtesy: iamaleksandarilic)

Disha Patani's relationship status has been the talk of the town for years now. Her rumoured relationship with co-star Tiger Shroff was discussed on Koffee With Karan 7 and so was their breakup. In the past few months, Disha Patani has been spotted with model Aleksandar Ilic leaving fans guessing. Now, Aleksandar has shared two images with the actress. Disha Patani and Aleksandar are seen sitting beside each other at a candle-lit table. In the caption, Aleksandar only dropped an otter emoji. Krishna Shroff, who is a friend of the duo, joked in the comments section: “Can't wait to read what they write after this pic.” Krishna is Tiger Shroff's sister.





Recently, Disha Patani posted a series of images in which she looked her glamorous best in a black dress. Aleksandar Alex Ilic too made an appearance in one the images, posing for an elevator selfie. She skipped the caption and allowed the images to do all the talking.

Here are some more images of Disha and Aleksandar:





Speaking to Bombay Times about their relationship status, Aleksandar Ilic, said, "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."



While Disha Patani has remained tight-lipped on her dating life, Tiger Shroff was questioned about his relationship status and breakup on Koffee With Karan 7. He said, “Oh really? Well, there has been speculation about us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar prodded, "That's it, so you are single then?" Tiger replied, "Yeah, I think so."

Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.