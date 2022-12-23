Pics: Disha Patani-Rumoured Boyfriend Aleksandar, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal And Others At A Party

Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pictured in Mumbai.

It was no less than a starry event in Mumbai on Thursday as several celebs including, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and others, were pictured at a party. The celebs arrived in all-black outfits to attend the birthday party of stylist Mohit Rai. Disha, who is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet owing to her love relationship, arrived with rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Disha looked beautiful in a cut-out black dress, while Aleksandar opted for a black shirt and matching pants. Sonakshi and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal were also pictured at the event.

Mira Rajput looked pretty in a bodycon black and white dress and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue.

Disha Patani with Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Sophie Choudry, Huma Qureshi and Mira Rajput posed for the cameras.

Coming back to Disha Patani, earlier in an interview with Bombay Times, model Aleksandar Alex Ilic reacted to rumours of him dating the actress. He said, "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha and Project K. On the other hand, Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Tarla and Pooja Meri Jaan.