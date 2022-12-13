Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic On Reports They're Dating: 'We Know The Truth'

Aleksandar Alex Ilic with Disha Patani. (courtesy: iamaleksandarilic)

Rumours about Disha Patani and model Aleksandar Alex Ilic's romance started surfacing after the duo made multiple public appearances together. During a recent interview with Bombay Times, Aleksandar Alex Ilic reacted to the rumours of him dating Disha Patani and he said, "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."

Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. See some of the posts here:

Disha Patani was previously dating actor Tiger Shroff. The actor opened up about his and Disha Patani's break-up on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Karan Johar asked Tiger: "Are you dating her just now because there was rumoured break up?" To this, Tiger replied, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar asked Karan Johar "That's it, so you are single then?" Tiger replied "Yea, I think so."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. Disha also shared screen space with Tiger's father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.