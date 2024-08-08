<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: Shilpa Shinde To Enter The Show As A Wildcard Contestant?

Shilpa Shinde's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey ended earlier this week. The actress' elimination came as a shock to her fans and industry friends. As per a report by LatestLY, Shilpa might re-enter the show as a wild card contestant. Speaking to the portal, the actress said, "I don't know. Let there be some suspense on that (laughs). I cannot say anything about that." Shilpa also spoke about her equation with the other contestants on the show. Addressing the mean comments that came her way, Shilpa said, "Yeh log bacche hai, bacchon jaisi harkatein karte hain [They behave like children]. I am not angry with anyone. They have seen very little of life so far to be riled up on such matters. It is not that I did not do stunts. I have also performed and participated like others. To say I am just giving entertainment is unfair.”

Shilpa Shinde also said that people are trying to add a touch of Bigg Boss in Khatron Ke Khiladi. As per the actress, it's unnecessary. The show is about stunts and having fun. She added, "I am yet to understand why Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants want to make this a Bigg Boss. You can do stunts and have fun. There is no need to fight to grab eyeballs. It is so unnecessary. I can handle jokes, but if I give it back then people should be able to take them.”

Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, and Sumona Chakravarti are fighting for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 title.

Earlier, Asim Riaz was asked to leave the show after he misbehaved with the host Rohit Shetty. His rude behaviour was also condemned by his industry colleagues.