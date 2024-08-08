Niyati Fatnani On Suffering A Panic Attack On <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: "Kept Shouting Help Help"

Niyati Fatnani is making headlines for her participation in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, premiered earlier this month. Now, Niyati has opened up about the time when she experienced her first panic attack while performing a water stunt on the show. She told Etimes, "There was a water stunt, and as I'm not a pro swimmer, I was very scared. The moment I was put inside the water, I felt short of breath. I had not even started the stunt, and I was already very scared. I suffered a panic attack while performing it. For the first time, I got a panic attack. Mujhe pehli baar pata chala ke kya hota hai panic attack, ke aap ko saans nahi aarahi hai, [For the first time, I experienced what a panic attack is like feeling like you can't breathe] and I was not letting go of the stuntman. He came to help me reach the mark, and I just held on to him. I refused to leave him and I kept shouting, 'Help, help'.”

Niyati Fatnani also shared that she suffered rashes on her body due to tarantulas, roaches, snakes, and honey bees. She added, "I've been sharing my experiences and showing them [her family] a few pictures from my stunts where I got rashes from tarantulas, roaches, and snakes. I had a lot of rashes and sent them pictures, which scared them. They asked about medications and everything."

Niyati Fatnani continued, "When they saw the promos of me covered in honey bees, my mom was shocked and said, 'Itna danger tha?' The honeybees were biting me, and that's why I was shouting. They were on my inner thighs and face, which are especially sensitive areas, so the pain was even worse. But during a stunt, what else can you expect? I was just chanting God's name and got through it."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been in the news for the controversial elimination of Asim Riaz. The actor was asked to leave after an altercation with Rohit Shetty and other contestants.