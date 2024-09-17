From Being A "Crowd Artist" In Alia Bhatt's Film To Clicking Selfies With Her - Abhishek Kumar Looks Back At His Journey

Abhishek Kumar shared a picture from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and it also features, wait for it, Alia Bhatt. He mentioned in his post that he was once a crowd artist in Alia Bhatt's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. He looked back at how the times have changed and wrote, "From a crowd artist to sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. k time tha 2013 me when I was a crowd artist in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya or shoot ka last day tha. Maine socha alia mam k sath bs ek picture click hojae. Maine subh se rat k 2 bje tk wait kia k mam free hongi or ek picture click hogi. Per picture ho naa paayi or aaj ka din 2024 me mam ne khud kaha k Abhishek let's click a picture Matlab kya hi din tha growth to hui hai life me jai mata di. She was very sweet. Dil khush ho gaya Alia Bhatt ko mil ke."

This is what Abhishek Kumar posted:

Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up on the TV show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan.

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.