<i>Jigra</i> Song <i>Chal Kudiye</i>: Diljit Dosanjh's Ode To Alia Bhatt's Inner Strength

The much-awaited song from Jigra is finally out. The song, featuring Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, brings back the hit jodi who once collaborated in the Udta Punjab song Ikk Kudi. The song is an ode to Alia Bhatt's inner strength. The song celebrates a sister's love who vows to protect her brother at any cost. Diljit Dosanjh, known for his melodious voice, urges the inner kudi of Alia Bhatt to break shackles, to translate her dream into reality and to walk an extra step that she always wants to take. The song has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt. The music has been composed by Manpreet Singh. Harmanjeet Singh wrote the lyrics. Take a look at the video here:

Ahead of the release of the song, Alia Bhatt shared some BTS shots from the set. Alia wrote, "Kudi uth di, kudi chal di, aur aa rahi hai aapke paas." Take a look:

The teaser-trailer of the film release a few days ago. The trailer begins with Alia Bhatt who is seen documenting her precarious situation in crisp details. "Ma ko bhagwan le gaye. Papa ne khud ki jaan le li. Dur ki rishtedar ne panah di aur bhari kiraya wasool kiya. Choro na Bhatiya saab. Kahaani bohat lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bohat kam. (God snatched away mother. Father took his own life. Distant relatives gave us shelter and we had to pay a heavy rent for it. Leave it, Bhatiya saab. The story is long and bhai has a little time)," a teary-eyed Alia can be heard saying.

The scene then transitions to violent action-packed sequences where Alia Bhatt appears with an axe and a sharp weapon in her hands. A few seconds later, Vedang Raina, who plays Alia Bhatt's brother in the film, appears tied with handcuffs. In one scene, Manoj Pahwa says to Alia, "Bachchan nehi ban na. Bach ke nikal na hai (Don't need to be a Bachchan. Learn how to escape)." A determined Alia Bhatt retorts back, "Ab toh Bachchan hi ban na hai (Will be a Bachchan)." The stark and grim realities of Alia and Vedang's situations are enlivened by their sibling revelry. The teaser ends with Alia hugging Vedang tightly as he is about to leave. A reprised version of Phoolon Ka Taron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna plays all through in the background. What crime has Vedang committed? How far will Alia go to bring her brother out of jail? To know the answers, we have to wait till October 11. Take a look at the teaser trailer here:

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra will release in theatres on October 11. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.