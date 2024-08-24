<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: Rohit Shetty Calls Abhishek Kumar "Nepo Kid". Krishna Shroff Agrees

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been keeping viewers hooked to their screens and how. From killer stunts to never-ending banter, the stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is super cool. In one of the episodes, the director took a playful jibe at Abhishek Kumar. In a video shared by JioCinema on YouTube, Rohit Shetty asks Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff if she thinks Abhishek Kumar is the “Nepo kid” of KKK 14's broadcast channel. Without wasting any moment, Krishna replies, “100 percent”. In his defence, the actor says, “See, I am also nepo, you are also nepo”. His remark made the other contestants ROFL.

Rohit Shetty then poses another question to the other members, asking them, “Kaun hai jisse lagta hai ki Abhishek Colors ka Nepo kid nahi hai? (Who thinks that Abhishek Kumar is not the Nepo kid of Colors?)”. Only Shalin Bhanot raises his hand, sparking a fresh round of laughter. “Bada bhaiyya. Tum toh bade wale ho Channel Ke (Big brother. You're the ultimate nepo kid of the Channel),” says Rohit Shetty, before adding that he was the boss of the group. “Tum sabka baap mein hun ( I'm the boss of all of you),” asserts the Singham director, laughing heartily.

Krishna Shroff was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after she failed to execute a stunt, co-partnered with Sumona Chakravarti. After the task was over, Rohit Shetty expressed his disappointment towards Krishna. “When I came to know that you were participating in this show, I had a lot of expectations from you," he said, as reported by TOI. Admitting her fault, Krishna replied, “I know sir, I have let you down, this was a huge opportunity for me." Read all about it here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27.