<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i>: A Tug-Of-War Between Karan Veer Mehra And A Bear

Is it even Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 without a few man vs wild kinda stunts? The makers shared a video of a new task, as a part of which Karan Veer Mehra, one of the contestants, is seen in a game of tug-of-war with, wait for it, a bear. The makers posted the video across different platforms and captioned it, "Karan's Smart Attempt" on YouTube. "Ye apna training de raha hai bear ko (he is giving his own kind of training to the bear)," one of the contestants says in the background. Karan Veer is seen apologising in a segment of the promo. "Sorry, sorry," he says after the bear stands up.

The caption accompanying the promo read, "Bear ke saath tug-of-war mein Karan ne apnaaya ek smart route. (In a tug-of-war with a bear, Karan tried a fun route). Dekhiye Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf Colors aur Official Jio Cinema par." Check out the promo video here:

The list of contestants this season includes Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa and Niyati Fatnani. Shilpa Shinde recently got evicted from the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 premiered in July. In addition to hosting the show, Rohit Shetty will also direct Singham Again. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor playing prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in November.