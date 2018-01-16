Bigg Boss 11: Winner Shilpa Shinde Was Also Most Tweeted About Contestant

Bigg Boss 11's Twitter statistics show what made actress Shilpa Shinde the winner this season. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress was the most-talked about contestant of the season on the social networking site, reports IANS . Shilpa Shinde was mentioned in over 3 million tweets only over the finale weekend, most of which talked about her being the 'crowned winner,' Twitter officials said in a statement. Shilpa's video, in which she watched her journey in the house, was also the most retweeted post from Bigg Boss' official Twitter handle. After Shilpa, it was Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, also the first and second runners-up respectively, who were on the list of the most-talked about contestants. Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi rounded off the top five list.
Highlights
- Shilpa's Bigg Boss journey video was the most retweeted post
- Shilpa was mentioned in 3 million tweets only over the finale weekend
- Season 11 was most talked about edition of the reality show till date
Here are some other mind-boggling facts about Bigg Boss season 11
#1 The IANS report stated that Twitter recorded over 41 million tweets with hashtag '#BiggBoss11' during the entire show's duration - from October 1, 2017 to January 14, 2018.
#2 Bigg Boss 11 was the most-talked about season of the reality show till date.
#3 Bigg Boss' official Twitter handle garnered 5.3 million tweets across the season.
#4 Shilpa's Bigg Boss journey post garnered over 4,200 retweets, which (as mentioned before) is also the maximum for this season.
(With inputs from IANS)