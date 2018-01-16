Bigg Boss 11: Winner Shilpa Shinde Was Also Most Tweeted About Contestant Shilpa Shinde, the winner of Bigg Boss 11, was also the most talked about contestant of the show on Twitter

's Twitter statistics show what made actress Shilpa Shinde the winner this season. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress was the most-talked about contestant of the season on the social networking site, reports IANS . Shilpa Shinde was mentioned in over 3 million tweets only over the finale weekend, most of which talked about her being the 'crowned winner,' Twitter officials said in a statement. Shilpa's video, in which she watched her journey in the house, was also the most retweeted post from Bigg Boss' official Twitter handle. After Shilpa, it was Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, also the first and second runners-up respectively, who were on the list of the most-talked about contestants. Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi rounded off the top five list.#1 The IANS report stated that Twitter recorded over 41 million tweets with hashtag '#BiggBoss11' during the entire show's duration - from October 1, 2017 to January 14, 2018.#2was the most-talked about season of the reality show till date.#3' official Twitter handle garnered 5.3 million tweets across the season.#4 Shilpa's Bigg Boss journey post garnered over 4,200 retweets, which (as mentioned before) is also the maximum for this season. After 15 weeks,came to end with Shilpa Shinde declared as the winner on January 14. During the finale Salman Khan said that the showrunners will be back with a new season in 8-9 months but in a backstage video he said 'may be.'(With inputs from IANS)