Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan Won't Appear On Entertainment Ki Raat. No, It's Not Because Of Shilpa Shinde

winner Shilpa Shinde and her co-contestants like Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and others have shot for an episode of chat show. However, Hina Khan gave it a miss. It was believed that Hina did not appear on the show because of her issues inside thehouse with Shilpa. However, she refuted the rumours and told The Times Of India , "I am not aware of this at all. I have got to know it from you. I don't understand what is this all about. In fact, I was told about the shoot after BB finale, on the set itself. I had clearly informed that I would want to spend some time with my family whom I had met after so long." Hina Khan lost to Shilpa Shinde during the finale. During their stay in the house, the duo often got involved in fights. Shilpa also said that she doesn't want to meet Hina now. "I am happy in my own space and so is she. Now that the show has ended, I don't even want to meet her or see her face again," Shilpa told Indian Express Of not appearing on, Hina further explained, "Most importantly, my mother is unwell. She was overwhelmed seeing me after so long and inconsolable to an extent that she fell ill. She has never stayed away from me for so long. She just kept on crying. That's the reason why I said that I wouldn't be able to shoot for the show immediately. In fact, the channel guys had come to my vanity. They saw my mother's condition and said that I should take my time. I don't understand what's the hype about." Towards the end of, Shilpa and Hina played together in tasks and competed against Vikas Gupta. However, their friendship stayed for a few weeks only and in the finale week, things took an ugly turn.Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were the final four finalists of. Puneesh was eliminated first and Vikas was declared the second runner-up.