Newly-Married Kamya Panjabi Introduces Herself As 'Mrs Shalabh Dang.' See Wedding Album

First, congratulations to Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang. The TV actress married long-time boyfriend Shalabh Dang in a close-knit wedding in Mumbai on Monday evening. The morning after her shaadi, the new bride sliced out some time from her busy schedule to introduce her "new" persona to her Instafam. Sharing some of her favourite moments from her wedding diaries, Kamya Panjabi wrote on Instagram: "Meet the New Me Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang." Kamya Panjabi's wedding album features glimpses of her wedding pheras, the kaleere ritual and vidaai. Kamya Panjabi, dressed in bridal red, was the happiest bride at her wedding.

Here's what the new bride Instagrammed:

Kamya Panjabi's wedding festivities began over the weekend. On Sunday, she shared glimpses of her fun-filled haldi ceremony on Instagram. It was hard to miss Kamya Panjabi's wedding glow in the photos as her family members smeared haldi on her.

Kamya Panjabi's wedding celebrations continued with a mehendi ceremony in the evening. She was stunning in a blue lehenga, which he complimented her in a black sherwani. Looks like Kamya Panjabi's mehendi ceremony also had a few blockbuster performances.

On Saturday, Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang got engaged at a gurudwara only in the presence of family members.

Kamya Panjabi is best known for starring in TV shows such Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Beintehaa among others. She also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 7.