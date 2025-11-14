Weekend Binge: <i>Phool Aur Patthar</i> To <i>Chupke Chupke</i>, 5 Must-Watch Films Of Dharmendra

There are superstars and then there is Dharmendra. There is a reason why fans call him the ‘He-Man' of Bollywood. The Hindi cinema icon has given us some of memorable roles. Veeru in Sholay to Shakti ‘Shaaka' Singh in Phool Aur Patthar, the actor has managed to keep us glued to the screens.

The actor, who will turn 90 on December 8, has been keeping unwell for quite some time now. He was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on October 31 after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. On November 12, he was discharged.

"Dharmendraji has been discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr. Prof Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told NDTV.

As the nation prays for his speedy recovery and good health, let us revisit some of his all-time classic films:

Phool Aur Patthar - Prime Video

Phool Aur Patthar cemented Dharmendra's position as a leading man. As Shaaka, a rugged criminal on the path of reform, he delivered a gritty performance that was both emotionally relevant and deeply compelling. His pairing with Meena Kumari was also one of the major talking points in the movie.

Seeta Aur Geeta - JioHotstar

Although the film centres mainly around Hema Malini's double role as two sisters with polar personalities, Dharmendra's presence added a distinctive warmth to the story. He breathed life into the character Raka, a rebellious yet soft-hearted bandit supporting Geeta through thick and thin.

Sholay - AppleTV

No list can be complete without this OG entertainer. As the happy-go-lucky and fearless dacoit Veeru, he redefined the meaning of friendship with spontaneity and an intense magnetism. Dharmendra's camaraderie with Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and romantic equation with Basanti (Hema Malini), coupled with an excellent comic timing and raw emotional outbursts, make Sholay one of the beloved films to date.

Chupke Chupke - Prime Video

Dharmendra's comedic brilliance as the mischievous Professor Parimal Tripathi still makes us ROFL. Going undercover as a driver to prank his wife's brother, the actor displayed a blend of unmatched wit and charm.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani - Prime Video

Dharmendra broke stereotypes with this Karan Johar film. His on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi at the age of 87 made headlines and how. The film also featured Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.