Asked To Pick Actors For <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i> Remake, Karan Johar Chose...

Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has picked his favourites for a new-age version of the film. Excited, already? As Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul said, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali, tum nahi samjhogi."

The OG love triangle is more than just a film. It is an emotion for the '90s kids and the generation to come. Agree? With SRK, Kajol (Anjali), and Rani Mukerji (Tina) in the lead, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai taught us "pyaar dosti hain".

In a conversation with Sania Mirza for Myntra's Glamstream, KJo picked Alia Bhatt as Anjali, Ranveer Singh as Rahul, and Ananya Panday for Tina's role. Meanwhile, KJo also hinted that Tina's role might go to Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, jokingly referring to them as “younger nepo babies.”

Karan was then asked about the ever-debated topic of nepotism in Bollywood. Cancelling the known phenomenon that he launched any nepo kids at the request of their parents, he said, “I know they are nepo babies. I've seen them grow up in front of me. But none of their parents have ever called me. I have always been the one to call.” The director also revealed how some actors have even declined his offers.

In the same conversation, the director spoke about his equation with his late father, ace filmmaker-producer Yash Johar.

“Unlike most fathers and sons who have a very awkward relationship, my father was a hugger and a kisser. He used to make me sit on his lap when I used to weigh 100 kg. He would pinch my cheeks, and we had a very warm relationship. He was obsessed with me and would refuse to see my flaws. For example, he never cared that I did Kathak, and he never felt that my son is doing something meant for girls. He used to clap his hands with joy," he recalled.

Karan Johar, who marked his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also shared Yash Johar's reaction after the success of the film.

He added, “He thought I was the most handsome boy on the planet, and when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released, he thought I was James Cameron overnight. He used to tell people, ‘Mera beta bilkul director number 1 hai, Hindustan main kya, globally (My son is director number one, not only in India but globally).' I used to feel so awkward. He was my fan. I was obsessed with his obsession with me. He would spoil me, but my mother would discipline me.”

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.