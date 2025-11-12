Mukesh Bhatt Reveals Why He Was Not Invited To Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding, Shares He Has Not Even Met Raha

The Bhatt brothers - Mahesh and Mukesh - once ruled the Bollywood production scene with their banner, Vishesh Films. However, over the years, their partnership fractured, and their personal relationship took a painful turn.

A Fallout That Changed Everything

In 2021, Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt parted ways professionally, bringing an end to their long-standing association under Vishesh Films.

The separation, however, went beyond business. Their strained relationship has had an emotional impact on the family, something Mukesh Bhatt recently reflected upon in a candid conversation with Lehren Retro.

Speaking about the emotional pain of missing his niece's big day, Mukesh shared, "I will be a hypocrite if I say, I didn't feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. I love Alia a lot and not just her, even Shaheen. So when she got married, I thought meri bachi ki shadi hai (my daughter is getting married). I was very much wanting to be there."

Despite his absence, Mukesh maintained that his feelings for Alia remained affectionate and unchanged.

A Longing To Meet Raha

Mukesh also disclosed that he has yet to meet Alia and Ranbir's daughter, Raha Kapoor, who turned three this year.

He said, "When I got to know that Alia is pregnant and then she had a baby, meri aankhein taras gayi Raha ko dekhne ke liye (My eyes yearn to see Raha). I love kids a lot."

However, he revealed that he chose not to reach out, fearing it might cause discomfort to his niece. "I didn't even try because I didn't want to put her in a position of discomfort. I didn't want to put her in a position where she had to see how will her father feel if I come and meet her," Mukesh explained.

Even though he hasn't communicated directly, he shared that his blessings are always with her. "Maine dil se dua de di (I blessed them from my heart)," he said warmly.

Alia And Ranbir's Intimate Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony held at their Mumbai residence, Vastu. The celebration was attended only by close family members and friends. The duo welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022, marking a new chapter in their lives.

