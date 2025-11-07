Neetu Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Soni Razdan From Alia-Ranbir's Daughter Raha's Third Birthday Party. See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's third birthday in an intimate ceremony on November 6. Raha's grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan shared glimpses of the party on their respective Instagram stories. Alia Bhatt deleted Raha's pictures from her Instagram feed after a paparazzo sneaked into their private space and tried to click a picture of her and Raha from their balcony.

What Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan Posted

Neetu Kapoor shared pictures of her girl gang. She was joined by Soni Razdan, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Nitasha Nanda (Nikhil Nanda's sister). In the picture, they are seen dressed in their casual best. Neetu Kapoor captioned the image, “Raha's famjam.”

In another picture, Neetu Kapoor is seen having a chat with Rani Mukerji, Reema Jain, and others. Reema Jain is the daughter of Raj Kapoor and sister of Rishi, Randhir, and Rajeev Kapoor.

Soni Razdan also shared a famjam picture featuring herself, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain, and others.

What Alia Said About Raha in a Recent Interview

Recently, speaking to Grazia magazine, Alia revealed that Raha has been guiding her creative instincts. Alia admitted that she wants to make a film which Raha can watch. Citing her reason to choose comedy over everything else, Alia said, “The reason I'm being pulled towards a comedy is that I haven't done one. You have to find something that's inspiring you or pulling you towards it.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 at Ranbir's home, Vaastu, Mumbai. They welcomed Raha in November of the same year. At the Kapoors' Christmas lunch, Ranbir and Alia introduced Raha to the world.