Dharmendra Had A Plan B If He Failed As An Actor, And It Involved A Fiat

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, who was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, is now back home recovering under medical supervision.

As the much-loved star recuperates, an interesting story from his early years in the industry has resurfaced - revealing how he once had a practical 'Plan B' in case his film career didn't succeed.

Dharmendra's Early Dream

In an old interview with India TV, the veteran actor fondly recalled the early spark that drew him to films. "When I used to watch Dilip Kumar and other stars on screen, I often wondered, 'Where are these beautiful personalities from? I should be among them. I belong there,'" he said.

That youthful dream would later turn into a glorious six-decade career that made him one of the most adored actors in Indian cinema.

While Dharmendra's journey to stardom is well-known, few know that he had once prepared himself for the worst. At the height of his early success, when he started earning a steady income, the Sholay actor made a practical purchase - his first car, a Fiat. But for Dharmendra, it was more than just a symbol of success; it was a safeguard.

He once shared, "When I started doing a little better in the industry and began earning a good salary, I bought my first car, a Fiat. But my brother Ajit didn't like my choice. He said, 'Paaji, you could have gone for a better-looking car, maybe a convertible - after all, you're a hero.'"

Dharmendra's reply, however, reflected his grounded nature and foresight. "We can't depend on this industry. What if someday I don't get work? If things go bad, at least I'll have this Fiat. I can convert it into a taxi and make a living," he said.

Fortunately, the actor never had to turn his Fiat into a taxi.

Dharmendra's Upcoming Films

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will next appear in Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead role. The film is scheduled for release on December 25.

