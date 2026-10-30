Patrick Stewart, <i>Star Trek</i> And <i>X-Men</i> Star, Dies At 86 Following Brief Alzheimer's Battle

Veteran Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart, best known for his popular roles of Jean-Luc Picard from the Star Trek series and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise, has died at the age of 86 after a brief struggle with "Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia", according to his longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak.

The news of his death was announced on his official X page. The post revealed that the actor, who died at his Los Angeles home, was battling Alzheimer's disease.

The post was captioned, "In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer's Foundation of America Caregiver Resources."

In the statement, Kelly Bush Novak said the actor died following "a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia".

Patrick Stewart is survived by his third wife, singer Sunny Ozell and Daniel and Sophia, children from his first marriage from actor Sheila Falconer.

Tributes for Patrick Stewart started pouring as soon as the news of his death broke.

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, remembered his frequent co-star a a "tremendous friend and man".

"We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days," he wrote on Instagram.

In a statement on its official X account, Marvel Studios, the home of X-Men, said they are "deeply saddened" by Patrick Stewart's death.

"Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday. He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art," the studio said in the statement.

William Shatner, who played Captain James T Kirk in Star Trek, condoled his co-star's death in an X post.

"What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed," he wrote.

In his 60-year career across theatre, cinema, and television, Patrick Stewart received various accolades, including two Laurence Olivier Awards and a Grammy Award. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama in 2010.

In the theatre circuit, he was known for his work for his Broadway theatre debut (1971) in A Midsummer Night's Dream production and Antony and Cleopatra in the West End. He got his television break in Coronation Street in 1967, followed by Fall of Eagles, I, Claudius and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Patrick Stewart's last cinematic appearance will be Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to be released in India on December 17.

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