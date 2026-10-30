'Patrick Stewart Wore His Heart On His Sleeve': Hugh Jackman, Ian Mckellen, William Shatner Remember X-Men Star

Patrick Stewart, who brought Shakespearean touch to the erudite Captain Jean-Luc Picard in TV's Star Trek: The Next Generation and the telepathic Professor Charles Xavier ​in the X-Men movies, died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement on ‌his X account. He was 86.

Patrick's X-Men co-stars Hugh Jackman, Ian Mckellen and William Shatner who appeared with him in the documentary The Captains, paid heartfelt tributes to him.

"We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days," wrote Hugh Jackman.

Sir Ian McKellen, who starred as Magneto opposite Stewart's Professor X in the X-Men films, documented their first meeting to the rise of Stewart on stage and screen.

"Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love," wrote Ian Mckellen.

"We first met as ambitious young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company half a century ago but we weren't in the same productions. My first strong memory was a few years later, meeting him in the street in central London when he told me about an offer to take over a leading part in 'Star Trek'. "But Patrick think of your stage career in the UK," an excerpt from his post read.

William Shatner and Sir Patrick Stewart appeared together in the 2011 feature documentary The Captains, which was written, directed, and hosted by William Shatner.

He wrote, "What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work.

"My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed."

Stewart became an actor at age 18 and gained acclaim on the stage as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company beginning in the 1960s. But it was not until after he was hired at the age of 47 for Star Trek: The Next Generation - a TV series that ran from 1987 to 1994 as a sequel to ​the original 1960s Star Trek - that he gained mainstream fame, acting into his 80s.

Stewart, as Charles Xavier, took part in the filming of the ​highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday and will appear in the Marvel film that is due to hit theaters in December.

Remembering him, Marvel Studios wrote on X, "All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from "X-Men" to "Logan" to "Avengers: Doomsday." He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art."

He became Sir Patrick Stewart when he was knighted by the queen at Buckingham Palace in 2010. He told reporters that his heroes were British actors Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud and Alec Guinness, who also had been knighted, adding that being "in that company is the grandest thing that has professionally happened ​to me."

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