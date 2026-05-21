Are Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Living Together? Rumours Swirl After Latest Appearance

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster may be taking their relationship to the next level. The duo, who turned heads with their joint appearance at the Met Gala earlier this month, have now ignited fresh rumours that they may have moved in together.

The X-Men actor and Sutton were seen together in New York on Tuesday, hauling luggage into the trunk of a silver car, according to photos circulating in the US media. The couple was accompanied by a woman who helped them with their bags and later hugged Foster.

Jackman was dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, while Foster wore a pink sweater and dark sweatpants.

Jackman split from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, while Foster filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in 2024. The two actors confirmed their relationship last year, confirming long-held rumours.

Recently, Jackman and Foster walked the red carpet at the Met Gala together. Jackman looked dapper in a classic Giorgio Armani tuxedo. Foster opted for a one-shoulder golden-hued gown with a high slit.

Before his appearance with Foster, The Wolverine star last attended the event solo in 2024.

The couple's appearance may not have gone down well with Deborra-Lee Furness. Last week, she dropped an Instagram comment that many believed was a swipe at her ex-husband.

In April, Furness also posted an Instagram comment that set off an instant burst of speculation she was taking a swipe at her former husband.

Kerry Washington dropped a promo image for her new show Imperfect Woman, which she captioned, “You cannot trust ANYBODY... EVER," Hello! Magazine reported. Furness wrote in the comments, “HILARIOUS... so true.”

Jackman and Lee-Furnace share two children- Oscar and Ava. The former couple shocked the world when they announced their split in 2023.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they shared in a statement to People.

Jackman was last seen in the movie The Sheep Detectives. He is set to appear in The Death of Robin Hood and Apostle Paul next.