Ryan Reynolds Praises His <i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i> Co-Star Hugh Jackman: "The Best Human"

Hugh Jackman is currently busy with the concert series From New York, With Love, which he kicked off at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, January 24, 2025.

The surprise element was none other than his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds, dropping in, and paying a heartfelt tribute to Hugh Jackman.

From New York, With Love, is a lovely gift to all Hugh Jackman fans.

It features some of his most iconic songs, from his illustrious career at the movies and the theatre.

Namely from Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, and The Boy from Oz.

As Hugh took over the historic stage of Radio City Music Hall, he expressed deep gratitude to his fans who have been a part of this journey.

The crowd erupted with joy when Ryan Reynolds made a surprise visit.

Ryan and Hugh had met and bonded on the sets of X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Ryan praised his co-star and mentioned how Hugh's kindness, and professionalism, make him the best human ever.

Ryan said, "He is genuinely the best human being I know. And I have four children!"

Ryan also joked about how From New York, With Love was probably the comedic version of Les Miserables.

Jackman's performance included renditions of Stars from Les Miserables and some mega hits from his musical The Greatest Showman.

He also paid an ode to his roots, reimagining John Denver's Thank God I'm a Country Boy as Thank God I'm an Ozzy Boy.

Other moments included a Neil Diamond medley in honour of the singer's birthday and a gentle cover of You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen.

The series was initially announced to be of 12 performances. But the massive success and growing demand, extended it to 24 performances, over eight weekends in 2025.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were last seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released in theatres, on July 22, 2024.