Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan's Film 'Stays Super-Strong' At Rs 41 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's new film Pati Patni Aur Woh is ruling the box office and how. The film, which opened in theatres on Friday, "stays super-strong" on its fourth day also as it collected over Rs 5 crore on Monday, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The total score of the film has now reached Rs 41.64 crore. Mr Adarsh also mentioned in his report that Pati Patni Aur Woh is expected to hit half-century in its first week. Sharing the impressive box office performance of the film so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Pati Patni Aur Woh stays super-strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Will comfortably hit half-century [Rs 50 crore] in *Week 1*... Neck-to-neck with #LukaChuppi, better than #SKTKS... Fri 9.10 crore, Sat 12.33 crore, Sun 14.51 crore, Mon 5.70 crore. Total: Rs 41.64 crore. #India business. Take a look:

Pati Patni Aur Woh opened to significant numbers on December 6, collecting Rs 9.10 crore. It went on to emerge as Kartik Aaryan's highest opening film so far. Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the Hindi remake of the 1978 marital comedy of the same name. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it also features Aparshakti Khurrana and Rajesh Sharma.

Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The actors give the film all they have. Kartik Aryaan is quick to hit his straps, Bhumi Pednekar pulls off the sultry siren with as much ease as she does the settled-into-domesticity persona, and Ananya Panday is perfectly cast as the wide-eyed girl who sweeps the hero off his feet but holds her own ground."