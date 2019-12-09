Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Marks His 'Biggest 3-Day Opener' With Rs 35 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: A poster of the film (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Pati Patni Aur Woh, the remake of 1978 film of the same name, opened to mixed reviews last Friday and has scored a weekend collection of almost Rs 36 crore, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Pati Patni Aur Woh has a solid weekend," he wrote on Instagram. Mr Adarsh added that Pati Patni Aur Woh has shown great performance at the box office despite clashing with Arjun Kapoor's Panipat in theatres, which in turn goes on to predict that the film will probably fetch handsome numbers during the week also. Here's what Mr Adarsh wrote: "Day-wise growth - despite division of screen space [Panipat] - is a plus and should ensure strong biz on weekdays... Kartik Aaryan's biggest 3-day opener... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr. Total: Rs 35.94 cr. India biz."

Mr Adarsh also shared a comparison of opening weekend collections of Kartik Aaryan's previous releases: "Kartik Aaryan versus Kartik Aaryan... *Opening Weekend* biz... Pati Patni Aur Woh Rs 35.94 cr, Luka Chuppi Rs 32.13 cr, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Rs 26.57 cr, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Rs 22.75 cr, Pyaar Ka Punchnama Rs 3.25 cr."

Here's a detailed look at Pati Patni Aur Woh's box office performance so far:

Kartik Aaryan co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik playing the 'pati', Bhumi playing the 'patni' and Ananya Panday featuring as the 'woh'. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film was in the midst of a controversy after netizens criticised a dialogue, which joked about marital rape.