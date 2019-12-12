Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan's Film 'Cruises Past' Rs 50 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: A poster of the film (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlights The film made over Rs 14 crore on Sunday

The film currently stands at Rs 51.61 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh clashed with Panipat in theatres

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's new film Pati Patni Aur Woh has "cruised past" Rs 50 crore, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 film of the same name, raked in over Rs 5 crore on Monday and Tuesday each and over Rs 4 crore on Wednesday, pushing the total to Rs 51.61 crore. As per Taran Adarsh's prediction, Pati Patni Aur Woh, will easily surpass the first week collections of Kartik Aaryan's previous release Luka Chuppi. Here's what Mr Adarsh wrote in his post: "Pati Patni Aur Woh cruises past Rs 50 cr mark... Continues its steady run on weekdays... Will comfortably cross *Week 1* biz of Luka Chuppi [Rs 53.70 cr]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr. Total: Rs 51.61 cr. India biz."

#PatiPatniAurWoh cruises past Rs 50 cr mark... Continues its steady run on weekdays... Will comfortably cross *Week 1* biz of #LukaChuppi [Rs 53.70 cr]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr. Total: Rs 51.61 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh made almost Rs 36 crore in the opening weekend, which prompted Tarab Adarsh to share a comparison of first weekend collections of Kartik Aaryan's previous releases: "Kartik Aaryan versus Kartik Aaryan... *Opening Weekend* biz... Pati Patni Aur Woh Rs 35.94 cr, Luka Chuppi Rs 32.13 cr, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Rs 26.57 cr, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Rs 22.75 cr, Pyaar Ka Punchnama Rs 3.25 cr."

Pati Patni Aur Woh clashed with Ashutosh Gowariker's period piece Panipat, co- starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, at the theatres. Pati Patni Aur Woh is way ahead of Panipat in the box office race.

#Panipat continues to underperform... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr. Total: Rs 22.48 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2019

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh witnessed decent footfall in theatres despite a controversy over a criticised dialogue, which joked about marital rape.