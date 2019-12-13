Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan's Film Scores Rs 55 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

  • Pati Patni Aur Woh entered its second week on Friday
  • The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz
  • The film collected Rs 4.36 crore on Thursday
New Delhi:

Pati Patni Aur Woh, which features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is ruling the box office. The film, which entered its second week on Friday, still manages to attract cine-lovers at the box office. Pati Patni Aur Woh has scored Rs 4.36 crore on Thursday, thus taking the overall collections to Rs 55.97 crore, stated Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the impressive box office performance of the film on social media, he wrote: "When numbers do the talking... #PatiPatniAurWoh emerges a winner... Week 2 - when it faces multiple new films - is crucial... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr, Thu 4.36 cr. Total: Rs 55.97 cr. #India business." Take a look:

In a separate tweet, Mr Adarsh compared the performance of Kartik Aaryan's previous films in their first weeks. Here's what he tweeted:

Pati Pati Aur Woh is the Hindi remake of the 1978 marital comedy of the same name. It has been directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Meanwhile, reviewing the box office performance of Arjun Kapoor's Panipat, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Panipat is an epic disappointment... Was best in #Maharashtra, but the business fell flat on weekdays... North and East put up shockingly low numbers... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: Rs 25.68 cr. #India business."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat. It also features Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman.

