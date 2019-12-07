Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar And Ananya Panday's Film Gets An 'Excellent' Opening, Earns Rs 9 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's new release Pati Patni Aur Woh opened at the box office with "excellent" numbers, said Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is performing really well at the box office despite facing competition from Arjun Kapoor's new film Panipat, which released on the same day, stated Taran Adarsh. Pati Patni Aur Woh managed to score Rs 9.10 crore on Friday, thus making it Kartik Aaryan's highest opening film so far. Taran Adarsh also stated in his report that the film is expected to show impressive increase in numbers on its second and third day.

Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Pati Patni Aur Woh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener... Fri Rs 9.10 cr. India business."

Take a look:

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan's biggest opener... Fri Rs 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh compared how Kartik Aaryan's previous films performed on day 1. Pati Patni Aur Woh topped the list, followed by Luka Chuppi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Check out his tweet here:

#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz...

2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh Rs 9.10 cr

2019: #LukaChuppi Rs 8.01 cr

2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 Rs 6.80 cr

2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety Rs 6.42 cr

2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected Rs 92 lakhs on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh opened to mixed reviews on Friday. Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The actors give the film all they have. Kartik Aryaan is quick to hit his straps, Bhumi Pednekar pulls off the sultry siren with as much ease as she does the settled-into-domesticity persona, and Ananya Panday is perfectly cast as the wide-eyed girl who sweeps the hero off his feet but holds her own ground."

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is the Hindi remake of the 1978 marital comedy of the same name.