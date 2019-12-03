Pati Patni Aur Woh Song Tu Hi Yaar Mera: Kartik Aaryan Loves Bhumi Pednekar But Can't Stay Away From Ananya Panday

Bhumi Pednekar shared this image. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh released the fourth song from the film on Tuesday and it will occupy a space in your playlist. Unlike the peppy tracks Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare redux and Dheeme Dheeme, the fourth song from the film, titled Tu Hi Yaar Mera is a soothing romantic song. The new song tracks the story of Chintu Tyagi (played by Kartik Aaryan), who loves his wife Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar) but he is infatuated with his colleague Tapasya Sharma (Ananya Panday) and can't stay away from her. The beautiful bond between Chintu Tygai and Vedika in Tu Hi Yaar Mera will melt your heart.

Tu Hi Yaar Mera has been composed by Rochak Kohli. It has been sung by Rochak, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar and the lyrics are by Kumaar. The song garnered over 3 million views within a few hours on YouTube.

Take a look:

The other groovy songs from Pati Patni Aur Woh - Dheeme Dheeme and Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare - went crazy viral on social media minutes after they were released. If you haven't checked the songs yet, take a look:

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film of same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original film has been directed and produced by late filmmaker B. R. Chopra. It also starred Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi in guest appearances.

Other than Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh also features Aparshakti Khurrana and Rajesh Sharma.